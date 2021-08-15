HARDING, Harrison

HARDING, Deacon



Layman Harrison John



We Wonderfully Celebrate Deacon and Layman Mr.Harrison John Harding Who Departed God's Green Earth Sunday Evening, August Eighth, Twenty-Twenty One. Leaving 2 Aspire Heavens Blessed Assuredness, Mrs. Carolyn F. Harding Devoted, Loving Wife Of Fifty-Eight Years. Harrison's Eldest



Daughter, Mrs. Kim Harding



Thompson (Jack), Hope Ogden Harding (Deceased) and Mrs. La Toyia La'Sean Harding-Wallace (Jim). One Granddaughter, Mrs. KanDace Kayleen Walters (Joshua Michael); Three Adoringly Remarkable Great-Grandchildren, Cayleb J., Julian



FitzGerald and Ruby Adele. Harrison John Harding Blessed This Wonderful Earth September Thirteenth, Nineteen-Forty-Three. One of Seven Children only Son Born to The Harding-Saunder Family, Mr. John and Mrs. Elzira Harding Siblings



(Sisters) (Deceased) Barbara, Normalee, (Deceased) Janet,



(Deceased) Marlene, Cornell and Julie Harding and a Host of Nieces and Nephews, cousins, Great-Nieces and Nephews;



In-laws included (Deceased) Justin Davis Marks Sr (Deceased) Bena Marks (Deceased) Mary Gill (Deceased) Justin Davis Marks Jr, Donetta Taylor, Thomas Alexander Gill (Jan),



(Deceased) Byron Gill, Yolanda Samuels and Lafaithia Cash (Wayne) with a host of Family-in-Law and Church daughter Jane Marzetti.



Esteemed Graduate Football Player, Dayton's Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School Class Nineteen Sixty-Two, attended



Mississippi State for a short period. Harrison's blest opportunities endeavor thirty-six years Dayton General Motors Inland Abby Division. Press Operator, Team Leader, Robotic Maintenance, and Facilitator Harrison organized First Hazmat Team for General Motors (Delphi) while pursuing University of



Dayton Degree in Robotics. Harrison's utilized contributive services endeavor purposeful strives well beyond his passing days. Facilitator of numerous social communal events



Harrison's direct Fellowship with community family friends Proactively organized Dukes and Dutchess Dayton's First Marital-Family Social Club. Harrison John Enjoyed Life!



Harrison's living elations joyously engage prophetic knowledge reading writing football, golfing, baseball, tennis, traveling abroad, listening to music, family movie-time, dining and shopping, chattin' it up with neighbors, family and friends. Deacon Harrison J. Harding, A Devout Christian, Harrison's youth fellowship began at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, from there Harrison's development impart the Layman's Association at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church and he also became a Deacon under (Dr. Joseph L. Coleman) Deacon Harrison became an Intercessory Prayer Warrior and joined the Male Choir for Special Events at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Reverend (Marcesttes L. Cunningham) In Aid Full-Time



Harrison Devoutly Loved People Helpful Toward Churches Community Family and Friends. Enclosing Harrison John



Harding was an Amazing Human Being with A Humane Zest for Life Whose Benevolence Touched the Lives of Many.



Lovingly A Lover Of Family Humanity, Country, Church, Community and Friends. Harrison John Harding My Good Man A Friend and Friends to Many You Sir, Will Be Sorely Missed. Harrison John Harding Congratulations A Life Well Lived! Your Purposeful Love Cheerfully Presence Life's Fondest Memories Love You Dad Thanks For Sharing. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at



Shiloh Baptist Church (3801 Fairbanks Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402). Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will



follow in West Memory Gardens.

