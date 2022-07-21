HARDIN, Janet S.



Janet S. Hardin, age 81, formerly of West Alexandria, passed away July 17, 2022. She was born May 23, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late James and Ethel (Lewis) Maddox. Janet was preceded in death by her husband Russell Hardin, her daughter Karen Lynn Neeley, her son-in-law Kent Christopher, her step-daughter Judy Thomas, and niece Gail Arnold. She is survived by her devoted daughter Deborah Christopher and partner Nathan Conner; step-daughter Elizabeth (Wade) Napier, step-sons Jeff (Amanda) Hardin, Jerry (Theresa) Hardin, and Michael (Sherry) Hardin. Janet is also survived by her grandchildren Chad (Jennifer) Damico, Amanda (Frank) Telesco, Ashley Rae (Zachary) George, Austin Christopher; great-grandchildren Brayden and Elana Damico, Abigayle Telesco; her sister Donna (Carl) Hillgruber; niece Lynn Bogan, and her best friend Julia Deaton along with many other loving friends and relatives. Janet was an avid quilter, gardener and ladies sewing group participant. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends who enjoyed her cooking in equal measure. Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 10:30 am at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Janet's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

