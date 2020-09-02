X

HARDEN, Roy

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HARDEN, Roy N. Age 90, went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020. He was a faithful Deacon and member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dessie Harden; 12 siblings, his wife of 51 years, Lena "Toni" Harden and son, Charles Horton. Left to cherish his memories are sons, Roy (Melissa), Steve (Carla) Harden. Daughters, Linda (Raymond) Richardson, Carol Heglar and Debra Harden; special nieces, Annabelle Henry, Pricilla Hawkins, Liz Anderson; grandchildren, Jah and Taniea Horton, Chantia (Kenny) Hines, Tyetta (Chris) Patrick, Earl & Dorthea Heglar, Keith, Kiara & Kalen Ward, Raeleah (Elroy) Sammons, Raina Richardson, Raymond (Eunice) Richardson Jr., Teela Harris, Stacy, April, Joshua & Charity Harden, Tiffany and Elisa Harden. 29 great-grandchildren. A host of other relatives and friends Graveside services will be 11 A.M., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.