HARDEN, Raymond E.



Raymond E. Harden, age 71, of Logan, Ohio, passed away



January 16, 2021. Raymond was born August 21, 1949, to



Raymond F. Harden and Geneva Carpenter Harden. He was an over the road semi-truck driver; formerly owned and operated Ben's Tavern in Springfield. Surviving are his wife Vicki



Harden; 3 children; 11 grandchildren; sisters Nancy Ross



(Elmer) of Springfield, Diane Clay of Springfield, Linda Harden of Springfield, Sheri (Mark) Goheen of Springfield, Sandi Harden (Ken) of Dayton. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Heidi Kujawa; brother Richard Harden. Funeral will be held at 2:00P.M., Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.



Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge. Calling hours will be observed Wednesday 12noon-2pm at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.



