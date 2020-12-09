HARDACRE, Joe W.



Age 77, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Jean Hardacre; and by brothers, Jerry and Jon Hardacre. He is survived by his loving wife, Lee Hardacre; son, Joe (Suzanne) Hardacre; daughter, Laura Hardacre; grandchildren, Noah, Julia, and Luke; a sister-in-law, Roberta Hardacre; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was retired from Standard Register and was active in the Miamisburg Moose Lodge, and had many great friends from both. Funeral services will be Friday,



December 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Masks are required to attend the service. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

