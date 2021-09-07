HARBIN, LOIS

HARBIN (Helsinger),



Lois Edith



Lois Edith Harbin (Helsinger) 86, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Otterbein Lebanon. She was born January 21, 1935, the daughter of the late Calvin and Thelma (Grimes) Helsinger. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1953 and then from the Middletown Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse (RN) in 1956. Lois married her high school sweetheart, John D. Harbin on June 30, 1956, at St Paul's Evangelical and Reformed Church in Middletown, he preceded her in death on March 22, 2010. She was employed initially as a surgical scrub nurse at Middletown Hospital, then by Dr. John M. Sawyer MD for 25 years, then by Care View Home Health / Public Health Nursing of Middletown for 6 years, then finishing out her career with Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialists of Middletown Dr. John Simpson, Dr. Eugene Herrmann, and Dr. John Barrord for 20 years. Lois was a charter member of Middletown Assembly #63 of the Order of Rainbow for Girls and a lifetime member of Prosser Chapter #367 Order of Eastern Star in Middletown. Lois was an avid reader, enjoyed deep water aerobics, Tai-Chi, playing cards, enjoying time with family and friends, as well as various forms of needle point and cross stitch sewing. Lois is survived by 2 loving sons: Jeffery D. Harbin and wife Rhonda, and James D. Harbin and spouse Francis Chung; grandchildren: Jonathon R., Olivia N., and Kristin M. Harbin; nieces: Wendy Holcomb and Rebecca Bunce both of Franklin, OH. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and only sibling Joan G. Danner of Franklin, OH. The family would like to express their deepest felt gratitude to the wonderful staff of Otterbein Lebanon especially the heroic efforts they demonstrate daily during this pandemic. Visitation will be 12:00pm-1:00 pm on Friday, September 10, 2021, at BREITENBACH ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Chad White officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Miami University Nursing Scholarship online at miamioh.edu/regionals under the Give option – or to your favorite charity. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

