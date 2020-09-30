HANSON, Jr., Harvey M. Age 62, of San Diego, California, passed away on August 19, 2020, at his home in El Cajon. He was born on August 3, 1958, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Harvey and Virginia Hanson of Centerville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Harvey M. Hanson. He is survived by his mother Virginia M. Hanson, his brother Douglas Hanson, his sister-in-law Svetlana Hanson, and his nephews Alexander Hanson and Sebastian Hanson. Harvey graduated from Centerville High School in 1976. Subsequently, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Wright State University with honors and his Master of Science degree from the University of Illinois. After earning his Master's, Harvey went to work for the Naval Ocean Systems Center in San Diego, retiring in 2015. In accordance with his wishes, Harvey's ashes were scattered in the Pacific Ocean off Point Loma, California.

