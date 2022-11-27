HANSON, Dwayne "T.L."



68, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his home in Mt. Olivet. He was born in Dayton, OH, on June 20, 1954, to the late Cecil and Betty Culp Hanson.



He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judy Hanson; two daughters, Tiffany (Morgan) Lynn LeClaire, Taja (Shannon) Salley; one sister, Cecilia (Mike) Dotson; seven grandchildren, Ceara (Seth Stewart) Salley, Kayleigh (Austin) Ulrich, Trevor Salley, Faith (Asher Hanus) "Oliver" Wolford, Robert Wolford Jr., Robert LeClaire, Zaide Hanson LeClaire; and two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Minear, Lincoln Ulrich.



A funeral service will be conducted at Foster Chapel Church, 534 Chapel Rd., Mt. Olivet, KY 41064, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Robertson County Funeral Home in Mt. Olivet, KY, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with a Masonic Service being at 6:30 PM. Brother Bill Henry and Brother Daniel Glick will be presiding over services, burial will be at Foster Chapel Cemetery, following services. Donations may be made to Foster Chapel Church, c/o Lisa Earlywine, 345 Wards Ridge Rd., Mt. Olivet, KY 41064.

