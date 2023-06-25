Hanson, Barbara



Barbara Jean (Krautter) Hanson, 76, of Springfield passed away Friday June 23, 2023 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born December 20, 1946, in Baltimore, MD the daughter of Harry L. and Andora B. (Fenstermacher) Krautter. Barbara served in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Sergeant from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. She then worked thirty-nine years at Springfield City Schools until her final retirement. She is survived by her sister Shirley Guthrie of MD, three sons Kurt (Cheri) Hanson, and James Hanson, both of Springfield, and Frederick Hanson III of CO; one daughter Patricia Hanson of TN; four grandchildren Cameron and Colin Hanson, Melinda (Justin) (Hanson) Henson, and Amber (Hanson) Soules; three great granddaughters Erica & Olivia Soules, and Nicole Smith; a great grandson David Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Frederick N. Hanson, Jr, and her parents. Visitation will be Saturday, July 1, 2023, beginning at 11:00AM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. The service to honor Barbara's life will begin at Noon. Burial with Military Honors will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton OH 45420. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





