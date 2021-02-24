HANSFORD, Jeffrey L.



56 of Beavercreek, passed away at home unexpectedly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Hansford, in 2017. He is survived by his



father, Robert "Bob" Hansford, and a sister, Pamela Hansford. Jeffrey graduated from Fairmont West High School and the University of Dayton with a degree in Engineering. He spent his career working in civil service; he was an avid classic car enthusiast. Funeral



services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 1 PM. Entombment in Woodland Mausoleum will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324



Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, in Jeff's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

