Hanselman-Cox, Emily Kay



Emily Kay Hanselman-Cox, age 85, passed away August 18, 2023. Services will be Monday August 28, 2023 at 11:00 am in the Mausoleum Chapel at Woodland Cemetery. For complete obituary, see her profile at www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



