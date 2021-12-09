HANSEL, Rodger G.



Age 65, of Brookville, died Saturday, December 4, from complications related to COVID. Rodger was born in Dayton, Ohio, and grew up in Kettering, Dayton, and Englewood. He was the younger son of the late Vaughn and Mary Lou Hansel. Rodger is survived by his loving wife and soul mate, Cheryl Hansel; children, Ryan, Elizabeth, and Christopher; Cheryl's daughter, Andrea; older brother, Robert (Lisa Robinson)



Hansel and their children, Robin and Jason, and six grandchildren. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. Rodger will be interred at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens.



Donations in his memory may be made to the ASPCA or your local animal shelter.

