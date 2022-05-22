journal-news logo
HANSEL, Jerry B.

Age 80, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, on February 8, 1942, the son of the late Ulysses and Minnie (Lynch) Hansel. He is also preceded in death by his three siblings, Barbara, Bentley and David.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jayne A.; his children, Michael (Katia), of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Karin (Jason) Cornwell, Springboro, Ohio; two grandsons, Jackson Cornwell, of Orlando, Florida, and Lincoln Cornwell, of Springboro, Ohio. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and close friends that he considered family.

He loved to fish, hunt and garden and he enjoyed talking about fishing, hunting and gardening. Jerry retired after 30 years of service from General Motors and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Private Memorial Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

