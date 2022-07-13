journal-news logo
X

HANNAH, Randy

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HANNAH, Randy S.

December 17, 1944 - June 21, 2022

77, a painting contractor and long-time resident of Lincoln, Nebraska, died unexpectedly on June 21, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio.

Randy is survived by his son Justin of Dallas, Texas, his sister Candace Duncan of Portland, Oregon, his niece Nicole Duncan Scalf (Shane) of Battle Ground, Washington, and nephew Brandon Duncan (Olia) of West Linn, Oregon.

Randy was born on December 17, 1944, to Harry Franklin Hannah, Jr. and Mary Alice Teeter in Richmond, Indiana. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Dayton National Military Cemetery, 38 S Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45417.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SCOTT-WEAVER, Carolyn
2
STEWART, Melanie
3
ROSS, Ralph
4
FAHEY, Michael
5
HODGE, Angela
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top