HANNAH, Randy S.



December 17, 1944 - June 21, 2022



77, a painting contractor and long-time resident of Lincoln, Nebraska, died unexpectedly on June 21, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio.



Randy is survived by his son Justin of Dallas, Texas, his sister Candace Duncan of Portland, Oregon, his niece Nicole Duncan Scalf (Shane) of Battle Ground, Washington, and nephew Brandon Duncan (Olia) of West Linn, Oregon.



Randy was born on December 17, 1944, to Harry Franklin Hannah, Jr. and Mary Alice Teeter in Richmond, Indiana. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.



A Memorial Service is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Dayton National Military Cemetery, 38 S Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45417.

