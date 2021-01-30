HANNAH, Frederick C. "Fred"



93, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Sycamore Hospital.



He was born August 12, 1927, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Raymond and Martha (McKinney) Hannah.



Fred was a proud veteran, serving his country in both the United States Navy and the United States Air Force.



He is survived by his son, Ron (Catherine) Hannah; daughter-in-law, Vickie Hannah; grandchildren, Carly (Brandon) Halik, Douglas (Rebecca) Hannah, Veronica (Matt) Fullmer, Kailey and Kelsey Hannah; great-grandchildren, Hunter, McKenna, Mason, and Atticus; stepchildren, Sandy (Bert) Wray, Ed Wade, Dan (Anna) Wade, and Ann Wade; step-grandchildren, Abbey (Todd) Whitney, Cortney (Brian) Wilson, Jared (Lisa) Wade, Seth (Andrea) Wade, Sharon, Bert, Stephen, Janet, Shelley and families; step-great-grandchildren, Wade, Alexandra, Henley, Delaney, Sydney, Oakley, Eli, Noah, and Jude; as well as



numerous nieces and nephews.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lois E. Hannah (1992); second wife, Libby Wade Hannah (2014); son, Carl Hannah (2020); great-grandchildren, Arien and Ayce (2013) and Eden (2020); and his siblings, Walter, Dick, Harry, Raymark Hannah, and Mary Johnson.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM on Monday, February 1, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Deb Holder officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery where military honors will be held.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

