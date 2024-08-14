Hann, Betty

Hann (Loos), Betty Jean



Betty Jean Hann, age 91, of Bonita Springs, Florida, formerly of Southwest, Ohio passed away suddenly and peacefully on August 5, 2024 in Bonita Springs. She was born on January 13, 1933 in Alert, Ohio the eldest daughter of Clifford and Lillian Fern (Grubbs) Loos. She graduated from Harrison High School in 1951 and in 1973, received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Miami University in Oxford. On June 25, 1955, she married Floyd Hann in the Methodist Church in Miamitown, Ohio. On October 16, 1960, their son, Scott Hann was born. Betty was employed at Powell Valve Company (1951-1955) and General Motors - Fisher Body (1955-1960). After she received her teaching degree, she began her career as a 2nd and 3rd grade elementary school teacher at Union Elementary in the Lakota School District from 1966  1994. Betty enjoyed many hobbies: knitting, reading, playing golf, baking and cooking (especially her famous chocolate chip cookies), and traveling to 47 states in the U.S. Betty loved her family and adored her two "grandbabies", Kayla and Traci. She enjoyed making cookies with them and going shopping with them. Both Kayla and Traci followed in her footsteps and are teachers. She also loved playing patty-cake with her great grandson, Cooper. Betty will be missed by her family and friends. She was the loving wife for 69 years to Floyd; mother to Scott (Julie) Hann; grandmother to, Kayla (Mitch) Osso and Traci Hann; great grandmother of Cooper Scott Osso; and sister of the late Bob (the late Gail) Loos, the late Don (Rita) Loos, Norman (Rosemary) Loos, Russell (the late Sandy) Loos and Pat (the late Bob) Lovins. She was also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Springdale Cemetery in Reily Township, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or at https://www.alz.org/cincinnati. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



