X

HANEY, Martha

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HANEY, Martha "Millie"

Of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Millie was preceded in death by her

husband of 64 years, Edward O. Haney and dear friend, Rudy Lezzi. Millie is survived by her nephew, Rob Haney and his

family, Kathy, Andrea, and Andrew Haney; as well as dear friend, Mary Herbst; niece, Suzan Handem and nephews, Jim Haney and Tom Haney. Millie was a valued employee of

Monsanto "The Mound" in Miamisburg for 29 years. Memorial service will be Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Inurnment to follow at Miami Valley Memorial

Gardens Mausoleum.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.