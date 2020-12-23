HANEY, Martha "Millie"



Of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Millie was preceded in death by her



husband of 64 years, Edward O. Haney and dear friend, Rudy Lezzi. Millie is survived by her nephew, Rob Haney and his



family, Kathy, Andrea, and Andrew Haney; as well as dear friend, Mary Herbst; niece, Suzan Handem and nephews, Jim Haney and Tom Haney. Millie was a valued employee of



Monsanto "The Mound" in Miamisburg for 29 years. Memorial service will be Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Inurnment to follow at Miami Valley Memorial



Gardens Mausoleum.

