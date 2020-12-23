HANEY, Martha "Millie"
Of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Millie was preceded in death by her
husband of 64 years, Edward O. Haney and dear friend, Rudy Lezzi. Millie is survived by her nephew, Rob Haney and his
family, Kathy, Andrea, and Andrew Haney; as well as dear friend, Mary Herbst; niece, Suzan Handem and nephews, Jim Haney and Tom Haney. Millie was a valued employee of
Monsanto "The Mound" in Miamisburg for 29 years. Memorial service will be Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Inurnment to follow at Miami Valley Memorial
Gardens Mausoleum.
