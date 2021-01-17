HANEL, Donald E.



Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. Don was born on March 9, 1929, in Clarkson, NE, to the late Lada E. & Josie (Swoboda) Hanel. He graduated high school in Clarkson and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1949, received basic training at Sheppard Air Force Base, TX, spent time in Africa & Germany and was honorably discharged in 1952. After his discharge, Don came to Dayton and began working for Inland-GM, 3rd shift as an inspector. He ate breakfast at Papou Costas (Gus Stathes) restaurant, where they became good friends and has been part of the family ever since. Don was very social and valued family & friendships. He loved to tell a good joke and make everyone laugh. Don made it a point to call many friends and family on their birthdays and made sure he never missed one. He was a selfless man who loved to brighten someone's day and always kept a positive attitude throughout life. Don was an active member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, helping out on Sundays after church making coffee, working



numerous Greek Festivals, volunteering for numerous other church organizations and was a member of Dayton Ahepa Chapter for 37 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard Hanel; and sister, Dorothy Karlin. Don is survived by his Nebraska family, nieces, Barbie (Terr) Fittje, Robin (Mike) Fuhr;



nephews, Mark (Lori) Hanel, Dan (Margaret) Karlin, Stewart (Phyllis) Karlin; great-nieces & great-nephews, Holly Fuhr, Nick (Brooke) Fittje, Tyler Fittje, Paige (Lane) Becwar. His Dayton family, Gus & Theona Stathes who preceded him in death; their children, Ernie (Connie) Stathes, Phyllis (Deno) Davell;



Tina (Morrey) Prayzer; the Alex & Mary Creona family, Alex (Penny) Creona, Helen (John) Pantazakos, and Crist Creona. Don had many Dayton/Columbus nieces and nephews that loved him very much, and many friends especially Elias Spyrou, all who will miss him dearly.



Funeral services will be held at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating.



Interment, Woodland Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Don's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel.

