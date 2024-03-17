Handlir, David

HANDLIR, JR., David Y.



age 76, of Centerville, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2024. David was born June 28, 1947 in Cleveland, OH to the late David Y. Handlir, Sr. and Anne Handlir. He graduated from Fairview Park High School in Cleveland, also graduated from Wittenberg University with a Bachelor's in Business and then later earned his M.B.A. from The Ohio State University. David retired from Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated after more than 25 years of employment. He enjoyed spending time with his family, enjoyed watching football and tennis and played tennis for many years. David was devout in his faith and belonged to Epiphany Lutheran Church. Among those who knew and loved him are his loving wife of 54 years, Rae Handlir; daughter, Carrie (Scott) Monnin; son, Alan Handlir; grandchildren, Becca and Emily Monnin; sister, Dorothy (Earl) Schrag, and several nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



