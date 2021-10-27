HANDEL, Charles

HANDEL, Dr. Charles P. "Chuck"



Dr. Charles P. "Chuck" Handel, age 77, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Dr. Handel was born April 18, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Charles F. and Ella Mae (Kirby) Handel. He attended Ursuline High School, graduating in the class of 1962, and then attended Youngtown State University. Dr. Handel earned his Doctor of Optometry degree from the Illinois



College of Optometry in Chicago, graduating in 1968 with honors. He was a member of the Omega Delta Optometric fraternity. Shortly after graduation, Dr. Handel was drafted in the Vietnam War to serve as an Optometrist at the Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in Orange County, California. He served as a Navy officer for over two years. Dr. Handel moved to Middletown in 1973, ultimately establishing his practice of Dr. Charles P. Handel and Associates. He was an active member of the Ohio Optometric Association and the American



Optometric Association. In addition to his practice, he served patients as an on-call doctor with Middletown Hospital's Emergency Room staff and worked with multiple eye centers in Cincinnati and Dayton such as Stanton Optical. Dr. Handel absolutely loved his work and his extremely loyal patients. He retired in 2019 after 45+ years in business. Chuck was a former member of the Rotary Club of Middletown, Browns Run



Country Club, and Wildwood Golf Club, and was a current member of Holy Family Parish. He spent his best days out on the golf course, boating on Lake Cumberland, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, cheering for the Michigan Wolverines, or visiting his favorite vacation spot, St. Maarten. These are the places where he made many of his best



memories and friends. Above all, Chuck's greatest passion was his family. He was an extremely devoted husband, inseparable from his best friend and the love of his life, Peggy, for 60+ years. They started dating early in high school and married on June 10, 1967. He was exceptionally close with his younger



sister, Mary Lynne. He loved his daughter and grandchildren fiercely and he will always be a tremendous inspiration in



every aspect of their lives. Nothing made him happier or prouder than his grandchildren - he constantly reminded them with fist bumps and hugs how much they meant to him. Chuck's family loved him immensely and they know he will



always be with them, cheering them on and lifting them up through all that's ahead. He will be missed more than words can express. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 54



years, Margaret "Peg" (Maloney) Handel; daughter, Shelley Volpenhein; grandchildren, Julia Volpenhein, Ashley Volpenhein, and Luke Volpenhein; sister, Mary Lynne (Robert) West; and many other close relatives and friends. The family will receive guests on Friday, October 29, 2021, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr), Middletown. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish- St. John Church, 1405 First Avenue, Middletown, with Father Civille as celebrant. Memorial donations in Dr. Handel's name may be made to the American Heart Association. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com