HANCOCK (TURNER), JOYCE ANN



HANCOCK, Joyce Ann, age 80, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with her Lord, on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at the Austin Trace Health and Rehabilitation Center in Washington Township. Joyce was born November 20, 1943 in Middletown and lived in this area most of her life. She was a long-time employee of Middletown Regional Hospital as a Ward Clerk, retiring in 2008. She was long-time member of Meadowlawn First Church of God and a charter member of Monroe First Church of God. Joyce was a humble person with a true Christian spirit. The most important things in her life were her relationship with the Lord Jesus, her family and her church family. Preceding her in death were her parents, Huey and Katie (Foley) Turner; the love of her life, Virgil Hancock (March 31, 2021); her sisters, Betty Davis, Bitha and husband Don Showalter; sister-in-law, Sharon Jones; and brother-in-law, Johnny Hancock; nieces, Diana Belcher and Majorie Vangraafeiland; and nephew, Don Showalter, Jr., She is survived by her children, Michael (Georgia) Hancock, Kathy Stevens, and Brenda (Reed) Heidtman; grandchildren, Michael Hancock, Ciera Stevens, Kaleigh (Matt) Brewer and Ruth Ann (Aaron) Seible Viperman; great grandchildren, Aydain Anderson, November Short, Hayley and Aurora; sister, Phyllis Mullikin; and many extended family too numerous to mention and many, many close friends. Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio 45050, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 2 Prestige Place, Suite 230, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342, or Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio 45050. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Floral arrangements for the family may be delivered to the church on Saturday, March 9, 2024 by 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



