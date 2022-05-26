HANCHER, Robert

HANCHER, III, Robert



Robert Hancher lll was born April 29, 1964. Passed away May 19, 2022. Preceded in death by mother Linda Fischer, brother Tony Fischer. Survived by father Bob Hancher, brother Marcus Hancher (Florida) and sister Laura Belg. Three sons Josh, Rob and Tony (Emily). Seven grandchildren and many cousins. He was a devoted Christian. Loved music, fishing and spending time with his pets and family. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Visitation from 10:30-12:30 at Brough Getts Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St. Mbrg. Funeral service at 12:30 pm. Interment at Woodland cemetery immediately



