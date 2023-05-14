Hanby (Kramer), Virginia C. "Ginny"



HANBY, Virginia C. "Ginny", age 91 of Kettering passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Beda and Bertha (Kleinhenz) Kramer and her beloved husband, Alfred W. Hanby. Ginny is survived by her children, Constance (John) Antisdel, David (Regina) Hanby; 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She worked as an RN at Miami Valley Hospital and then worked for an eye doctor. Friends and family may visit from 9:30am-10:30am on Friday, May 19 at St. Charles Borromeo, Kettering, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Ginny will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

