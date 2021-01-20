HAMPTON, Melissa

HAMPTON (Verdin),



Melissa Marie



Melissa Marie (Verdin) Hampton, a nurse and compassionate soul and life-long resident of Hamilton, passed away on January 16, 2021, at the age of 43, after a long, hard fought battle with COVID-19 with her family by her side.



Melissa is survived by her husband of 23 years, Bill Hampton; her children Kellan and Annika Hampton; her parents Michael and Violet (Carpenter) Verdin; her brothers Jamison (Deanna) Verdin and Jeffery Verdin;



Uncle, Ronnie Verdin; her in-laws, Johnnie and Sue Hampton; brothers-in-law, John Ray (Judi) Hampton, Steve (Teresa) Hampton, Kevin (Juanita) Hampton; numerous nieces and nephews. Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Frances Verdin; Uncle Greg Jon Verdin, and



Grandpa Arles C. Miller.



Melissa was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 12, 1977, to Michael and Violet Verdin. She graduated from Fairfield High School and went on to receive a marketing degree from



Miami University. Melissa was fully devoted to caring for



others, so she decided to go back to school to become a nurse. After becoming a nurse, she took care of the elderly and then worked at Shriner's Burn Hospital and obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Later she worked at Cincinnati Children's Hospital until she lost her vision. Melissa married Bill Hampton on June 21, 1997. On March 7, 2003, and March 15, 2010, respectively, she welcomed her two beautiful



children, who were the most important part of her life.



Those who know Melissa know she was all heart. She never met a stranger and loved to travel. Melissa was friendly, kind and loved everyone, no matter their faults. Melissa spent her life caring for others which is why she made the perfect nurse! Especially important to Melissa was her work with the Make -A-Wish Foundation where she worked relentlessly for 16 years to provide last wishes to children dying of cancer. Melissa was passionate about breast cancer prevention and March-of-dimes. Honestly, Melissa went wherever she could, wherever there was a need. She volunteered at both her children's schools and was jokingly called a "professional volunteer" by her family. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.



To celebrate Melissa's life family and friends will gather for a visitation from 10:30 to 11:45 AM followed by Mass Christian of Burial at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 22, 2021, with Father Jim Wedig celebrant at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH 45063. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis



Research, or St. Joseph's Consolidated School in Hamilton, OH. Condolences may be made at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

