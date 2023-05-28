Hampton, Lou Anthony



Age 75 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Lou was born December 7, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late William and Marilou Hampton, and was a long time resident of Butler County. Lou was a veteran of the US Army, serving in Vietnam and later as a recruiter. He was awarded 2 purple hearts, a bronze star, and numerous other medals. Lou enjoyed volunteering for Supports to Encourage Low-income Families (SELF). Lou loved music and playing the drums. He was a proud member of the Fairfield Church of Christ worship band. Lou is survived by his beloved wife Sheree Hampton, and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and his brother, Sonny Hampton. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 5 -7 PM at Fairfield Church of Christ, 745 Symmes Road, Fairfield, OH, 45014. Funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 AM at the church. Brian Schreiber, Greg Sargent and Nellie Kramer will officiate. Burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please send donations to the Butler County Humane Society as Lou was an avid animal lover. www.avancefuneralhome.com

