HAMPTON, George Paul



Age, 79, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Monday, February 1, 2021. George was born on August 2, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio; to Veda (May) Hampton Schalk and Paul Hampton. After graduation from Ross High School, George enlisted in the Navy. He saw a great deal of the world during his time in the Navy and was very proud that he held a top secret clearance. Following his tour of duty George was hired by Cincinnati Bell where he worked for thirty three years. George married his wife Helen (Lackner) in St. Mary's Church, Hyde Park, Cincinnati, OH, in 1968. George and Helen have three children and six grandchildren. There was nothing George would not do for his children and grandchildren. They delighted him and he took great pride in their accomplishments. He was truly a devoted father, grandfather, and husband. For many years George was the Boy Scout leader of Troop 908 at St. Peter's School. He relished watching the boys proceed through the ranks. George believed that being in the Boy Scouts meant you would be shown the joy the outdoors can provide. He enjoyed taking the boys on campouts and to Boy Scout Camp every year. George was diagnosed with MS in 1993. Before the



sickness robbed him of his ability to use his hands, he was able to write a book, The Last Real Farm Boy, to share stories with his children and grandchildren about growing up on a dairy farm in Ross, Ohio, in the 1940's. He remained patient and brave during his struggle with this awful disease. He is



survived by his wife, Helen, and their children, George Paul (Danielle) Hampton, Michael Joseph (Jaime) Hampton, and



Diane Theresa (James) Keene. He is also survived by his treasured grandchildren, Anna Elysabeth, Luke Daniel and



Benjamin Michael Keene; George Elliot, Gavin Fox, and Alok Joseph Hampton. Likewise he is survived by his beloved sister, Ginger, her husband Robert Lawrence, and dear niece and nephew, Dana (Terry) Mauder and Gregory (Darby) Lawrence and their daughter Samantha Lawrence as well as his special cousin, Jeanne Lewis. On February 5, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. a Mass of Christian burial will be held in celebration of George's life at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 11:30 to 12 noon at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd.,



Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the Juvenile Diabetes Society. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

