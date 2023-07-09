Hampton, Barnell
Barnell Hampton, age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Friday, July 14, 2023, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
