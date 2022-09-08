journal-news logo
X

HAMMOND, William

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HAMMOND, William

"Billy"

55, of Dayton, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 PM on Friday, September 9, 2022 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Rodney '64 and Mrs. Andrita Hammond Scholarship in Honor of Billy Hammond, https://www.ignatius.org/IMO-Billy-Hammond. Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
SMITH, Gerald
3
BOWEN, Thurman
4
HIMES, Larry
5
CLINE, Sandra
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top