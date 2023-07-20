Hammond, Portia

Hammond (Jessee), Portia



Portia Jessee Hammond passed peacefully at home July 9, 2023 with her family by her side.



Born on June 27, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio, to the late David and Marie Jessee she is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Conrad Jessee, Gary Jessee, and Elaine Calhoun.



Portia loved Jesus, people, and animals. Romans 12 was her favorite Bible chapter.



She is survived by her husband Robert Hammond; her children Jennifer (Scott) Ebersole, Tammy Cox, and Robert Hammond; eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held July 29 at The Brookville Church of the Brethren in Brookville, Ohio. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.



