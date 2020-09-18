X

HAmMER, BEVERLY

HAMMER (Whitt), Beverly Dawn Age 80, Died peacefully in her sleep in the care of Hospice September 14th, 2020. She is survived by 3 children, James (Lisa) Hammer, Barbara (Richard) Bushor, Brian Hammer; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. There will be a private family memorial Friday Sept 18th.

