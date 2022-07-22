HAMMAN, Carl Eugene



Carl Eugene Hamman, 92, of Springfield, OH, died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio. He was born on January 8, 1930, in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of the late Albert and Lestia (Young) Hamman.



Carl was a graduate of Mansfield High School. He served in the US Army of Occupation in Munich, Germany. He became a Free Mason in 1951 and was a lifetime member of the Grand Lodge F&AM of Ohio and the Venus Lodge 152 of Mansfield. He was a member of the American Legion Post 888. After retirement Carl worked for Marriott Hotel, Columbus, and then the Sarah Moore Health Care Center of Delaware. Carl resided at the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield and enjoyed his time there and the friendships he made.



He is survived by his children, Bryan and Lynette Hamman of Greenwich, Ohio, Eric and Gale Hamman of South Jordan, Utah, Emily and Jon Binder of Overland Park, Kansas; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy Rucker; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Esther (Maul) Hamman and siblings, Betty Mortz, Charles Hamman, and his twin sister, Carol Sweet.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Doug Lang officiating at the Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main Street, Greenwich. Burial will take place at a later date at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH. Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions can be made to The Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 West National Road, Springfield, Ohio 45504 or foundation@ohiomasonichome.org.

