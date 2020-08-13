X

HAMM, LESTER

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

HAMM, Lester C. "Les" 89 of South Vienna, Ohio, passed peacefully away on Monday, August 10, 2020, three days before his 90th birthday. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. His funeral will follow on Friday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Daniel Powell officiating. Lester will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. For the full obituary please go to visiting www.jacksonlytle.com

