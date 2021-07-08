HAMLIN, Lois D.



Lois D. Hamlin, age 93, of St. Augustine, passed away on June 20, 2021, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born in Bryson, TN, and grew up in Middlesboro, KY. She lived most of her life in Dayton, OH. For many years she worked at Bill's Market and the Ontario Store as a cashier in Dayton. Lois was a wonderful cook, she enjoyed making meals for her family and others in her community. Lois was a truly kind woman and had a very strong Christian faith. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her daughters, Mary Sue Anderson (John) of St. Augustine, Debbie Sponable (Jess) of Clayton, OH, Cindy Hensley (Phil) of Dayton, OH; daughter-in-law, Sadako Hamlin of Beavercreek, OH; 6 grandchildren, Scott Hamlin, Steve Hamlin, Larry Hamlin, Wyndi Capeci, Bethany Walker and Christopher Sponable and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Hamlin and a son, Larry J. Hamlin.



St. Johns Family Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

