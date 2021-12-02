journal-news logo
X

HAMILTON, Wayne

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HAMILTON, Wayne E.

Age 64, passed away on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021, at 1:15 pm. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 13, 1957, to George and Betty (Gatliff) Hamilton. Wayne was a family man and spent the past twenty-two years focused on his family as a stay at home dad. He also carved artificial pumpkins to

display for Halloween and for Operation Pumpkin. He is known and beloved to many as Pumpkin Wayne. He is survived by his wife, Barb Hamilton; his four children, Scott (Jill)

Hamilton, Kevin Hamilton, Sarah Hamilton and Alex Hamilton; and his two grandchildren, Adeleigh and Rowland Hamilton. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother,

Jessie Hamilton and sister, Brenda Oelrich. Visitation will be Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Colligan Funeral Home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Interment in St. Stephen Cemetery. Online condolences to


www.colliganfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Colligan Funeral Home

437 S. 3rd Street

Hamilton, OH

45011

https://colliganfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SKOTKO, Laura
2
JONES, Richard
3
HOLLOWAY, Alice
4
AYERS, Ronald
5
ALLEY, Paul
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top