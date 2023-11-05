Hamilton (Bolinger), Martha



HAMILTON, Martha Jane (Bolinger), 99, died the morning of October 28, 2023, at Harmony Trace Assisted Living in Hilliard, Ohio.



Jane graduated from Fairmont High school (1942) in Dayton, Ohio, and Wooster College (1947) with honors. She earned a bachelor's degree in Spanish / French and planned to be a foreign interpreter for NCR Dayton (for whom she worked during WWII). She later achieved certification and was employed to teach K-12 and tutor children with learning disabilities.



Jane joined chapter BC of the International P.E.O organization Dec. 12, 1950, and was a devoted member all her life. P.E.O. is a women's organization that provides educational scholarships for women. Members (over 1.5 million) are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them in their journey.



Jane and her husband Don enjoyed membership and devoted participation in Fairmont Presbyterian Church, where they found inspiration and lifelong friends.



Jane and Don also lived in the United Kingdom for 2 years where Don worked for General Motors. Both loved exploring history and culture through travel. Trips included: U.S. national parks, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Switzerland, Scotland, Ireland, and other European sites. For many years they attended "Elderhostel" events where Jane learned to play the Dulcimer. This led to performing with a local group (50+ musicians) for libraries, schools, and nursing homes in the Dayton area.



Jane was known for her kindness, cheerfulness, positive outlook, and sense of humor. She loved people and was generous in caring for others. She will ever be spunky "Nana" to her grandchildren and a sincerely loving and devoted Mom to her children. Her presence will be deeply missed by all.



Jane is survived by son, Peter Hamilton (Joyce) of High Point, NC; daughter, Elaine Smith (Larry) of Hilliard, OH; daughter-in-law Rebecca Hamilton, Bellbrook, OH; 4 grandchildren: Aaron Hamilton (Cindy), Sarah Hamilton, Rebecca Edney (Jonathan), John Hamilton (Julie); great-granddaughters: Kaitlin, Malinda and Allison Hamilton, Gabriella Edney, Lauren and Carli Boyles; great-grandsons: Benjamin and Matthew Edney; her brother, Captain Donald S. Bolinger; sister-in-law, Sondra Bolinger (Watts); their children Daniel Bolinger and Blake Bolinger (Chris) and their children, along with nephew Don Bolinger's children.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Davies Bolinger, Mary Bolinger (Smith); Donald E. Hamilton, her husband of 61 years, her son David Hamilton (Becky) and nephew Donald Bolinger.



There will be no calling hours. A family memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: PEO Chapter BC, c/o Pam Merl, 10060 Simms Station Road, Centerville, Ohio 45458. Please write checks to: "PEO Chapter BC."





