HAMILTON, Marion A.



79, of Liberty Twp., passed away on July 16 at the Middletown Atrium Hospital. Marion is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dennis Hamilton, Sr., and her two children, Dennis Jr., and Lisa. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.,



Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on



Saturday, July 24 from 10 am until 11 am with Funeral



Service following immediately.