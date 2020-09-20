HAMILTON, Jean Ann Jean Ann Hamilton, 86, of Springfield, passed away, on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of the late Fabian and Mary Helen (Mossing) DeLisle. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Eugene Hamilton in 1994 to whom she was married for 20 years. Jean worked as an Administrative Assistant for the West Central Ohio Hearing & Speech Center now a part of the Mercy Health System for many years and then served Fellowship Church in the same capacity for nearly 10 years. She was a prayer warrior, led bible studies and loved to encourage people especially by sending cards. Jean was also a storyteller, enjoyed "snapping" puzzles and laughing with friends. She is survived by three children: Michael (Jenny) Hamilton, Thomas Hamilton and Linda (Randy) Junemann; eight grandchildren: Elijah, Ethan and Emma Hamilton, Nicole Frazier, Jennifer Malloy, Matthew (Rose) Loppe, Logan (Jayda) Rigsby, Cody Rigsby; Michelle (Judd) Brennan, Sarah (David) Benson; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Haley, Braden, Cherokee, Shyann, Crystal, Lisa, Josie and Mikah; sister-in-law, Maxine (DeLisle) Schulte, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by two children: Lisa Lloyd and Ken Hamilton; and two siblings: Robert DeLisle and Marilyn McAllister. A celebration of her life will begin Tuesday at Fellowship Church, 2301 Valley Loop Rd., Springfield, with live streaming through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit from 10:00 am- 11:00 am prior to the service. Due to the current state guidelines, visitors are asked to follow masking and social guidelines. Those within the "at-risk" community are invited to visitation at 9:30 a.m. Private burial will follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. For expressions of sympathy, view her memorial video, gain live streaming access and make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to the family through Tribute Fund are available at www.littletonandrue.com



