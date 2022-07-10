journal-news logo
HAMILTON, Jack R.

Age 72 of Dayton, passed away July 3, 2022. He was born May 30, 1950, in Dayton to the late Richard and Willie (Butler) Hamilton. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Burchett.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Edna Hamilton; daughter, Lori Hamilton; brother, Donald (Faye) Burchett; sister, Doris Poffenberger; sister-in-law, Alice Dockery; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

A memorial service will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439).

To share a memory of Jack or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

