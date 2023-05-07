Hamilton, Craig S.



Hamilton, Craig S. age 75 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away late Monday evening, May 1, 2023, at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 17, 1947 the son of Elza and Ada (Riddell) Hamilton. On June 14, 1969 in St. Peter Church he married Kathleen M. Paxton. Craig had been a firefighter for thirty years, for the City of Hamilton, retiring in 2000.



Survivors include his wife, Kathleen; two sons, Steve (Jennifer) Hamilton and Drew (Jill) Hamilton; four grandchildren, Brogan, Maddie, Jonathan and Matthew Hamilton; a sister, Kimberly (Larry) Webb.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Daniel and Chris Hamilton; his in-laws, George and Rita Paxton Jr.



A celebration of life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Craig's name to the ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter at 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Ste 221, Columbus OH 43220. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



