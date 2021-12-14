HAMILTON, Benny

HAMILTON, Sr., Benny Clay



Passed away 12/10/2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Pikeville, Tennessee, on November 4, 1939, to parents Nual Humphrey and Ina B. (Lawson) Hamilton who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death is grandson Benny Clay Hamilton, Jr; sisters, Lena, Geneva, Eula Mae, Virginia, and Norma; and a brother, Junior. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty (Barker) Hamilton; children John Wesely (Pat) Hamilton, Jerome Jeffrey Hamilton, Norma jean (Greg) Hoskins, and Nual Humphrey; grandchildren Benny Jr., Becky, Jasmine, Jacob, Joshua, Jordan and Caleb; great-grandchildren Josiah, Chyenne, Mikaelah, James and Noah. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Cook. Benny was a millwright for 25 years at General Motors and he also worked at Kuntz and Mikesell's. He loved hunting and fishing, liked to cook and was a good cook and was a loving husband. Benny was also a member of Spaulding Road Church of God. The family will receive friends on Thursday, 12/16/2021, from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the funeral service at Fairview Cemetery in Eaton, Ohio.

