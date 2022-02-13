HALSEY, William "Paul"



Passed away, February 11, 2022, age 88. He was the devoted husband of Joyce Halsey for 61 years; loving father of



Patricia DiBlasi; cherished grandfather of Jason (Brandy) Fields, Jeffrey (Kate) Fields, and Matt (Lindsey) DiBlasi; beloved brother of Robert Halsey and Faye (Donnie) Trusty. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Paul was a member of the U.S. Army and a Korean War Veteran. He retired from Delco Products and was a long time member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 522 N. 12th St., Miamisburg, OH 45342 on Tuesday, February 15 from 11 am until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Brough Funeral Home serving the family.

