HALLETT, JAMES

HALLETT, Sr., James G.

Age 79, of Dayton, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home. A native of New Brunswick, NJ, and a resident of Dayton for 54 yrs. He was a retiree of DAP Inc. and an employee of Priority 111 of Cincinnati. James was a member of the Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith. James was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters, and a son Zachary. Survivors include his wife Jacqueline, sons James Jr. (Bridgette), Jeffrey (Ashley), and a daughter Teresa, grandsons Matthias, Nicolas, and Jeremiah, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Services will be provided by Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1849 Salem Ave., Dayton. A private memorial will be announced.

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

www.bradford-connellyandglickler.com

