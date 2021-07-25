HALLETT, JAMES

HALLETT, Sr., James G.



Age 79, of Dayton, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home. A native of New Brunswick, NJ, and a resident of Dayton for 54 yrs. He was a retiree of DAP Inc. and an employee of Priority 111 of Cincinnati. James was a member of the Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith. James was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters, and a son Zachary. Survivors include his wife Jacqueline, sons James Jr. (Bridgette), Jeffrey (Ashley), and a daughter Teresa, grandsons Matthias, Nicolas, and Jeremiah, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Services will be provided by Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1849 Salem Ave., Dayton. A private memorial will be announced.

