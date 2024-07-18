Haller, Paul C



Paul Haller of Deltona, Florida, and Waynesville, Ohio, passed away on July 7 at home. Paul was born September 11, 1943, to the late Proctor and Oneida Haller of Ashland, KY. Paul graduated from Ashland High in 1961, attended Middle Tennessee State, and graduated from Morehead State University (golf scholarships at both schools). Paul married Judy Hughes, formerly of Chesapeake, OH; upon graduation with a B.S. in Business Administration, Paul was accepted into the Air Force civilian Programmer Trainee program at WPAFB. He then received a permanent programmer analyst position within AFLC (Air Force Logistics Command. 1969 Paul began with NCR Corporation, with various U.S. Group and International Division positions. He then accepted a job as a Software Support Manager for the Bermuda Business Machines Ltd. in Hamilton, Bermuda. He ended his career at NCR as the Corporate Software Contract Manager. Paul then spent five years at Lexis-Nexis in Miamisburg, Ohio, finishing his professional life at Pearson Vue in Mason, OH. Paul was an avid golfer, starting the game at age 12 with his mom and dad. He had a 4/5 handicap at NCRCC. While a member there, Paul became involved with various Club committees and the Board of Directors and was President of the Club in 1992/1993. Paul often stated his three most enjoyable golf-related experiences were being introduced to and playing golf with his granddaughter, many years as a member of the Great Eight, a golfing group at NCRCC, and his three holes-in-one on three different holes at the club's South Course. Additionally, he was a Miami Valley Miata Club member in Waynesville, Ohio.



Paul and Judy moved to Deltona, FL, in 2017 to be near their daughter and her family. Judy passed away in 2019 after 53+ years of marriage; their daughter, Cheryl, son-in-law Rick Lovelace of Port Orange, Florida, and granddaughter Kristen of Columbus, Ohio, survived them. We will be having a private service to scatter his ashes, along with my mom's, in Waynesville, Ohio.



