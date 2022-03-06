HALLER, Charles David



Age 73, of Beavercreek, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, after a very brief illness. He is survived by Cynthia, his wife of over 48 years, his son Michael and wife Rebecca, grandchildren William and Elizabeth, of Marietta, OH, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Leslie Forberger, of Lansdowne, PA. Mr. Haller served in Vietnam receiving the Bronze Star. After his Army service he was employed by Weidner Construction Services and later Reliable Construction Services. He retired in 2018 after 45 years with the companies. Charles was an usher at Ascension Church for many years, and later a Eucharistic Minister until recently. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420 with a luncheon to immediately follow. Private



interment will follow at Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of



flowers, donations may be made to Ascension Church or to a charity of your choice.

