HALLAHAN, Michael James



Michael James Hallahan, age 80, of Wilmington, OH, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. Michael grew up in Bellbrook and retired from General Motors. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Beatrice Hallahan; brother Donald Hallahan; sister Marianne Hallahan; and daughter Kelly Hallahan. He is survived by his wife, Gisela Hallahan; son Erik (Amanda) Hallahan; two grandchildren, Abigail Hallahan and Kaiden Freeman; and sister Kathleen Minger. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439. Visitation will be held at 9 AM on Saturday until the time of service. Michael will be laid to rest at Bellbrook Cemetery.

