HALLAHAN, Kelly Marie



Age 41, of Dayton, passed away on December 7, 2020, from breast cancer. Kelly was a fighter and never gave up the fight, until she could fight no more. She is now on a journey where she is at peace with no more pain. She is truly an Angel in Heaven, as she was on Earth. Kelly lived the golden rule and was always kind to others. She always had a smile! She loved butterflies and Mickey Mouse. Kelly attended St. Anthony's Catholic School and Belmont High School. She is survived by her parents, Michael and Gisela Hallahan; a son, Kaiden



Freeman; a brother, Erik (Amanda) Hallahan; a niece, Abigail Hallahan; a very special friend, Sarah Busby and many other friends and relatives. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 14, 2020, from 11am - 1pm at the Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 1pm. Kelly will be laid to rest at Bellbrook Cemetery. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face mask will be worn in all public places. To send a special message, please visit



