HALL, Velva

Age 84, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022. Velva was born January 22, 1938, to William Harrison and Rodell (Christian) Fultz. She was a strong woman who loved her friends and family dearly. Velva never left without saying "I love you" and would regularly call and check up on loved ones. She was devoted to her husband, telling everyone what a good man he is. Velva worked tirelessly to keep a neat and organized household. She attended Faith Baptist Church in Beavercreek, Ohio, where she came to love everyone there like family, and assisted with Children's Church. She loved her church dearly and never missed an opportunity to invite people to it. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Velva is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harlon; and sisters, Wilma and Joyce. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 49 years, George Hall, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Velva's life will take place at 2PM on Friday, October 28 at Faith Baptist Church, 4215 Indian Ripple Rd., Dayton, OH 45440. Velva will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Morehead, KY. Memorial contributions may be made in Velva's name to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



