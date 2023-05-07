Hall, Sonya Lynn



HALL, Sonya Lynn, 48, of Dayton, departed this life Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Sonya graduated Patterson Co-Op High School c/o 1993 and Miami Jacobs Career College c/o 1997. She was employed by F.T.I. as Accounts Payable Supervisor. Sonya was a member of New Beginnings P.B. Church. Family will greet friends from 10AM to 12PM noon on Saturday, May 13 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral will follow at 12PM at the funeral home. Interment at West Memory Garden. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

