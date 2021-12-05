journal-news logo
X

HALL, Shirley

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HALL, Shirley Farris

Our beloved mother, Shirley Farris Hall, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the age of 96. She is survived by her children,

Claudia Hall Fisher, Carla Hall Simmons (Reid) and Cindy Hall Buckreus. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Marc Maeder (Robin), Carey Lunne (Brian), Christopher Buckreus (Rachel), Lauren Huster

(Patrick), Kevin Simmons (Allison), Jennifer Simmons and

Taylor Simmons, and her 8 great-grandchildren. She was

preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Carl H. Hall, her

parents, Huston and Mable (Queenie) Farris and her sister and brother-in-law, Etta Mae and Bud Froehle. Shirley lived a long, beautiful life. She graduated from Stivers High School, where she and Carl met, and attended Brenau University. She loved to travel with her family. She enjoyed the Cincinnati Reds, theatre and the arts, the Kentucky Derby and attending

horse shows with her daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughters. She was a member of Dayton Country Club, Trails End Country Club, The American Legion and Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, FL. Her greatest joy in her life was her family. She will be greatly missed.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
FRYMAN, Karen
2
GRODNER, Paulette
3
CONN, Romie
4
ANDERSON, Teresa
5
SLEDD, Ruth
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top