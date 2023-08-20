Hall, Sharon Louise "Sherry"



Sharon Louise Hall, age 79, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023. She was born in Monroe, Louisiana, the daughter of Raymond and Betty (Salyer) Melampy. Sherry graduated from Middletown High School in the class of 1962. She was a realtor for Sawyer Realty for 25 years. Sherry and Robert made countless friends in the different places they lived, including St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Augusta, GA and State College, PA. She loved golfing at Wildwood Golf Club. Sherry enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was an avid animal lover.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Scott Matthew Hall.



Sherry is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert; brother, Gary (Mona) Melampy; nephew, Peter Melampy and niece, Shannon Melampy.



Visitation will be 10-11 am on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Graveside Service will follow at Woodside Cemetery at 11:15 am with Pastor Carrie Jena officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Jay Surface Memorial Fund at Wildwood Golf Club, 601 Aberdeen Drive, Middletown, OH 45042. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



